Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Good Sunday evening everyone! It really shaped up to be a nice day here in Kentucky. Of course, big changes should move in this evening and overnight. As a cold front moves through we should see a line of some strong stuff move in after midnight and linger to about mid-morning. The main threats include gusty winds and small hail.

Most of Monday is actually dry, and temps stay near normal. Tuesday is the driest day of the week, so please enjoy it! Wednesday a frontal boundary will stall nearby increasing the potential for showers and storms. This will continue into Thursday as well as temps move back into the 80s. Friday looks toasty and someone may hit 90 degrees as we dry out. This weekend again looks unsettled.

I hope you all have a great start to your work week!

