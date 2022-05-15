Boyle County star Tommy Ziesmer commits to UK

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County star Tommy Ziesmer has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

According to 247Sports, the 3-star edge rusher is ranked as the No. 6 in-state prospect in the Class of 2023. He picks the Wildcats over Louisville, Marshall, Purdue and Tennessee.

Ziesmer finished with a team-high 10 sacks in 2021, leading the Rebels to the 4A state title at Kroger Field.

KENTUCKY!!! I’m HOME! UK FOOTBALL COMMITT pic.twitter.com/XqAtXS9Mzy — tommy ziesmer (@tommy_ziesmer) May 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.