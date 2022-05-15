Advertisement

Boyle County star Tommy Ziesmer commits to UK

The 3-star edge rusher is ranked as the No. 6 in-state prospect in the Class of 2023.
Ziesmer's announcement on Twitter.
Ziesmer's announcement on Twitter.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County star Tommy Ziesmer has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

According to 247Sports, the 3-star edge rusher is ranked as the No. 6 in-state prospect in the Class of 2023. He picks the Wildcats over Louisville, Marshall, Purdue and Tennessee.

Ziesmer finished with a team-high 10 sacks in 2021, leading the Rebels to the 4A state title at Kroger Field.

