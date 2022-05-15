Advertisement

Hundreds attend ‘Bans off our Bodies’ event downtown Lexington

Demonstrations like this one are taking place in cities across the country. Calling them ‘Bans...
Demonstrations like this one are taking place in cities across the country. Calling them ‘Bans off our Bodies’ events.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Bans off our bodies,” is the chant heard around the nation Saturday.

“We don’t want to be performative anymore. We can’t afford to be key board warriors,” said organizer, Julia Blake.

Demonstrations like this one are taking place in cities across the country. Calling them ‘Bans off our Bodies’ events.

We’re hoping with the momentum we take from today, we’ll be going to our local legislators. We haev voting happenign this month. It’s really important to get to the polls,” Blake said.

Julia Blake organized Lexington’s pro-choice rally. Hundreds downtown defending abortion rights following the leaked Supreme Court majority draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protects a women’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.

“If we are really pro life, we have to protect the lives of women. Women who find themselves with a pregnancy that is life threatening. We cannot make abortion illegal,” said one attendee Stephanie Cherry.

Cherry and her friend Amy Figgs holding the same ‘Keep Abortion Legal’ signs women did back in 1973. Protesting the very same issue.

“It’s ridiculous that I’m protesting this currently,” Figgs said.

“Shocking, it’s shocking. We’ve lived through the time when women died from unsafe abortions. We know making abortion illegal doesn’t stop abortion, it stops the opportunity for a safe abortion,” Cherry added.

Protesters were met by five people holding ‘Jesus Saves’ signs, yelling the word ‘Repent.’ The large crowd of protesters had their own chants, saying women should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies.

“We aren’t doing anyone any favors by forcing someone to give birth.”

Protesters hoping to raise awareness for issues like homelessness, hunger and many others, as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
UK: Chris Rodriguez not in court due to attorney’s scheduling mistake
(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says
Hiram Marcum
Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges
Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to open up the...
Oliver Lewis Way to be closed Saturday for Lexington’s first-ever StreetFest

Latest News

Ziesmer's announcement on Twitter.
Boyle County star Tommy Ziesmer commits to UK
No. 4 ranked Liam Draxl in action.
Kentucky men’s tennis advances to Elite Eight
The American Heart Association hosted a Heart Walk at Keeneland on Saturday
Heart Walk raises $280k at Keeneland
The university's goal is to fill more than 700 positions.
‘UK is really like a small city:” UK hosts campus-wide job fair to help with growth