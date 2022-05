ROWAN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death involving a utility vehicle in Rowan County.

KSP troopers say 80-year-old Eddie Thomas was trying to cross a flooded area in a UTV when the vehicle became stuck.

Officials say thomas was swept away in the water. He was found but later died at the hospital.

