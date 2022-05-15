Advertisement

OPD: Suspect flees to Indiana after shooting officer, stealing police car

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Daviess County have confirmed an Owensboro police officer was shot on Saturday night.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers were sent to investigate a suspicious person at the Eagles gas station at the intersection of 18th and Triplett Streets.

OPD says that person has been identified as Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.

Police say an arrest warrant was obtained for Lindsey while agencies searched for him in Spencer County where he was last seen.

According to a press release, Lindsey was found and arrested on Sunday at around 5:10 a.m. in Spencer County.

OPD officials say Lindsey and his vehicle matched the description from a reported robbery earlier in the day Saturday at Franey’s Food Mart on East 25th Street.

Police say when officers began questioning Bronson, he started a physical altercation with officers and ended up shooting one round from a concealed handgun, hitting one of the officers.

According to OPD officials, Bronson then stole a police vehicle belonging to the officer and fled the scene.

Police say the officer was taken to a nearby hospital, and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD says the stolen police vehicle was found later in Spencer County, Indiana.

Sgt. Dave Henderson with Indiana State Police also confirmed Lindsey fled to Indiana, saying multiple troopers were sent to Spencer County in reference to Lindsey.

According to Spencer County Dispatch, there was a large police presence on the 2000 block of West Moore Drive in Rockport.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department and Santa Claus Police Department also assisted with the search for the suspect.

Lindsey is being held pending extradition in Spencer County Jail.

Police say Lindsey is facing the following charges:

- Robbery

- Assault

- Wanton Endangerment

- Possession of handgun by convicted felon

- Theft by unlawful taking of an automobile

- Receiving stolen property

