6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a child drowned in a Madison County creek over the weekend.

It happened Sunday night at a creek off Red Lick Road, near Berea.

According to the Madison County coroner, the six-year-old was fishing with family when they stepped into the creek and was pulled underwater.

The coroner says the creek was running high because of rain over the weekend.

Rescue crews were called to the scene and retrieved the child. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The child’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.

