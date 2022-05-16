Barbasol Championship set to return to Lexington with exciting changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Barbasol Championship is set to return to central Kentucky, and the event continues to get bigger every year.

There have been some exciting changes made this year.

Champions at Keene Trace has been the site of the Barbasol since 2015, but it was always played the week of the British Open in the United Kingdom. Now, the tournament in Nicholasville will be played July 7-10, a week earlier than usual.

The change in schedule brings with it several immediate benefits.

“What does that mean? Everybody asks me. Well, we think it means we’re going to have a stronger field here. So fingers crossed. We’ll cherry pick some of those top players that want to come here to play this year in Lexington. And then the most exciting thing is we have the final qualifying spot in the Open Championships. So whoever wins our tournament will jump on a plane, fly directly over to Scotland for the 150th addition of the British Open at St. Andrews this year. So very cool to have that this year,” Barbasol tournament director Darren Nelson said.

Last year, Seamus Power and JT Posten had a dramatic six-hole playoff, which Power won as the sun was setting.

There will also be more players from Europe all envisioning a chance to play at St. Andrews in the 150th Open Championship. The tournament purse is $3.7 million.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.