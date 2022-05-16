Chris Bailey’s Forecast | It Gets Active Over The Next Few Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front working through the region today and this will bring a brief round of calm weather. Rounds of storms look to kick in for the middle and end of the week with the increasing chance for some strong or severe storms during that time.

Temps come down into the low and middle 70s this afternoon and that continues into Tuesday. Skies are mainly dry during this time.

Rounds of thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday as a boundary straddles the region.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible and these may put down a lot of rain in some areas.

Temps then surge big time for a few days ahead of a strong cold front working in here over the weekend. That’s likely to crank a line of strong to severe storms ahead of it.

The models are bringing a big blast of below normal temps coming in behind it. Temps may not get out of the 60s for a day or two early next week.

