Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | It Gets Active Over The Next Few Days

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front working through the region today and this will bring a brief round of calm weather. Rounds of storms look to kick in for the middle and end of the week with the increasing chance for some strong or severe storms during that time.

Temps come down into the low and middle 70s this afternoon and that continues into Tuesday. Skies are mainly dry during this time.

Rounds of thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday as a boundary straddles the region.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible and these may put down a lot of rain in some areas.

Temps then surge big time for a few days ahead of a strong cold front working in here over the weekend. That’s likely to crank a line of strong to severe storms ahead of it.

The models are bringing a big blast of below normal temps coming in behind it. Temps may not get out of the 60s for a day or two early next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time. The collision is under...
2 dead in Knox County three-vehicle collision
Ambulance generic
6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek
Demonstrations like this one are taking place in cities across the country. Calling them ‘Bans...
Hundreds attend ‘Bans off our Bodies’ event downtown Lexington
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Good Sunday evening everyone! It really shaped up to be a nice day here in Kentucky. Of course,...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms overnight

Latest News

Warm temps will hang around with dry weather.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures are down for a few
Good Sunday evening everyone! It really shaped up to be a nice day here in Kentucky. Of course,...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms overnight
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Strong Storms Ahead
A few showers are possible today.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast