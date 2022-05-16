Advertisement

Expect delays in downtown Lexington for work on next part of Town Branch Commons project

By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drivers in Lexington can expect delays in the downtown area starting Monday.

City officials say they’re beginning paving work on Vine Street between Quality and East Main streets.

The new Town Branch Trail is a dedicated bike and pedestrian path running the length of Midland Ave. and Vine St. to the front of Rupp Arena.

Construction on the Newtown Pike portion of the project is complete and they are now working on the Lexington Center block between Limestone and Quality.

Work will move east along Vine St. later in the summer.

This construction will change traffic patterns on East Vine to balance the flow of traffic between Quality and East Main as construction moves in that direction.

Paving on Vine Street will last two to three weeks.

The entire Town Branch Commons project is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

