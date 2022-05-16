Advertisement

FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals

Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they should not eat them.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With marijuana legal in many places, the FDA issued a warning Friday about a growing danger to children.

Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they should not eat them.

The THC-infused products have caused serious symptoms like hallucinations, rapid heart rate and vomiting in young children.

The FDA reports many kids have even been hospitalized. Since the beginning of last year, public health officials have logged more than 100 adverse events from edibles with THC.

If a child has consumed an edible, the FDA says to call poison control at 800-222-1222 before any symptoms appear.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time. The collision is under...
2 dead in Knox County three-vehicle collision
Demonstrations like this one are taking place in cities across the country. Calling them ‘Bans...
Hundreds attend ‘Bans off our Bodies’ event downtown Lexington
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Man dies in Rowan County after being swept away by high waters
Good Sunday evening everyone! It really shaped up to be a nice day here in Kentucky. Of course,...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms overnight

Latest News

Reversing former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden signed an order to deploy U.S....
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
LIVE: Biden awards public safety officer medals of valor
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden to award public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
Sen. Ted Cruz argued a section of a 2002 law makes candidates think twice about lending money...
Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case