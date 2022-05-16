‘He was so superhuman on Friday nights:’ Hall of Fame induction cements legend of late Johnson Central coach Jim Matney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Among the 17 people honored in this year’s expanded 2022 KHSAA Hall of Fame class was late Johnson Central football coach Jim Matney.

By all accounts, Matney was a man molded by and married to the mountains of eastern Kentucky. On Sunday, the mentor to many in the region earned a posthumous honor which those in attendance say he was deserving of.

“Coach Matney was my mentor, he welcomed me in with open arms,” said Jesse Peck, the current head coach of Johnson Central football. “You would’ve thought that I played for him.”

Matney was a larger-than-life figure - some would say legendary.

“He was so superhuman on Friday nights or Saturdays at football games or wrestling tournaments,” Peck said.

His stature and his success could have taken him on a trail away from the Appalachian.

“He was offered jobs all over the country, and every time if it wasn’t eastern Kentucky he wouldn’t even consider it,” said Matney’s wife, Debby.

Family came first for Jim Matney, and by extension, his football family at Johnson Central followed.

“There was nothing that we did that his wife and children weren’t a part of,” said Peck.

“From coordinators to positions to film guys to water boys, we were all family,” Peck added. “There was no big him, little us.”

Debby Matney says the support since his death last September has been overwhelming. She says she’s not normally an emotional person, but it tore her up seeing the eastern Kentucky contingency in the crowd when Jim’s name was called today.

Debby says it’s Jim’s core values and care for his community that will allow his legend to live on in the Hall of Fame.

“Being good to people, being a kind person, being accepting of people - that’s what makes Jim Matney,” said Debby Matney. “It’s not the wins and the losses.”

