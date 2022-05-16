Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures are down for a few

Warm temps will hang around with dry weather.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will briefly knock temperatures down.

The pattern will go through a bit of a shift to some very pleasant air. It won’t hold all week, but that’s what we get for a little while early this week. The sunshine should fill the skies with some very pleasant conditions. We’ll keep that around for Tuesday.

By the middle of the week, another round of showers & storms will approach the region. Under the rain, the temperatures will run much cooler. Outside of the rain, temperatures will likely reach the upper-70s to right around 80 degrees. This really is some good stuff coming our way!

Showers & storms will return for the weekend.

Take care of each other!

