Kentucky baseball avoids sweep at South Carolina

Chase Estep, Adam Fogel and Ryan Ritter homered Sunday.
UK avoids the sweep at USC.
UK avoids the sweep at USC.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKYT) - Chase Estep, Adam Fogel and Ryan Ritter homered Sunday afternoon to lead Kentucky to a 7-1 win over South Carolina in the series finale.

With the win, the Wildcats (27-23, 10-17) avoid the sweep at Founders Park.

Tyler Guilfoil locked down his fifth save with 4.2 scoreless innings in relief.

Kentucky will enter the final SEC series of the season in control of its own destiny in the race for the conference tournament. The Wildcats host Auburn in Lexington Thursday-Saturday.

