Kentucky softball earns at-large bid to Blacksburg Regional

The Wildcats will play at Virginia Tech with the Hokies, Miami (OH) and St. Francis.
UK catcher Kayla Kowalik.
UK catcher Kayla Kowalik.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky softball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 13th straight year.

The Wildcats earned an at-large bid to the Blacksburg Regional with No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech as the host.

Kentucky will play Miami of Ohio Friday at 4:30 on ESPN+ with Virginia Tech playing St. Francis at 2:00 on the ACC Network. The winners and losers will meet on Saturday in a double-elimination format.

The four teams in Blacksburg: No. 3 Virginia Tech, Miami (Ohio) and St. Francis. The Hokies and Redhawks both beat UK this season.

Saturday and Sunday’s schedule will be released in conjunction with ESPN and its family of networks at a later date.

This is the first time since 2015 that UK is not hosting a Regional.

