KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting

BENTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy in Marshall County.

KSP said an incident happened around 3:10 p.m. EST in Marshall County. KFVS reports it happened in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

KSP said a person was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. They also said a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot on scene and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting and are still investigating. The names of those involved have not been released.

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

