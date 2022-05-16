Advertisement

Morgan Co. man raises money for tornado relief, years after losing own home in storm

Shuck partnered with West Sixth Brewing Sunday to raise money for tornado relief.
Shuck partnered with West Sixth Brewing Sunday to raise money for tornado relief.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a combination of craft beer and Kentucky musicians, but the well spent Sunday evening actually has a much larger purpose.

“The goal has just been to say, ‘Hey, we have you all on our minds. And it’s not just going to be a one or two month thing, we’re here for you long term,’” said President of the Appalachian Pioneer Program, Austin Shuck.

Shuck started the Appalachian Pioneer Program in 2020. Since then, he’s used his non-profit to try and erase stigma around the Appalachian region.

“Flip the narrative that people in this region are problems and provide a platform that says, ‘Hey, we’re problem solvers and innovators.’”

Which leads into Shuck’s latest efforts over the past few months, working with craft beer breweries and musicians to raise money for the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which is exactly what they’re doing at West Sixth Brewing.

“A lot of time people are going through something that seems so hopeless. It’s like we literally just played music and drank beer we enjoyed and were able to help you. So if we can encourage people just by doing things we’re passionate about, that’s kind of all it takes. So if we can encourage people just by doing things we’re passionate about, that’s kind of all it takes. So if you can be there for someone when they have nothing at all, but you show them hey we can still fall back on our passions, it’s good when times are dark.”

Shuck lost himself in that darkness himself in 2012 when a tornado destroyed his West Liberty home.

“If I would have said, like six years ago, that I’d be using the worst thing that happened to me to help people out, I would say you’re crazy. But that’s what we’re trying to do through this platform. To take the unfortunate times, and also the best times, and say, ‘Hey, we can use these to help people no matter what you’re going through,’” Shuck said.

Using a passion to find that light again.

You can learn more about Shuck’s work, and his podcast, ‘What the Shuck,’ by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiram Marcum
Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges
Oliver Lewis Way between West High Street and South Broadway will be closed to open up the...
Oliver Lewis Way to be closed Saturday for Lexington’s first-ever StreetFest
COVID, flu cases on the rise across Kentucky
A Louisville private middle school is receiving criticism online after an essay assignment...
Leaked Christian Academy assignment requires students to argue against homosexuality
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

KHSAA Hall of Fame ceremony in Lexington.
KHSAA Hall of Fame inducts 17 members in Class of 2022
UK avoids the sweep at USC.
Kentucky baseball avoids sweep at South Carolina
UK catcher Kayla Kowalik.
Kentucky softball earns at-large bid to Blacksburg Regional
Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
OPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting arrested in Spencer County, Ind.