Police say suspect wearing green, armed with green gun robbed Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a robbery at a Lexington gas station.

It happened just before 8 Monday morning at the Marathon on Red Mile Road.

The clerk told police a man wearing a green or yellow jacket, a green mask, and holding a green handgun walked in and demanded money.

After getting some cash, the suspect ran off towards South Broadway.

Police believe the suspect got into a vehicle near the store.

Officers are reviewing video from the gas station and nearby businesses to try and get a description of that vehicle.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.