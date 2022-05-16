Police say suspect wearing green, armed with green gun robbed Lexington gas station
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a robbery at a Lexington gas station.
It happened just before 8 Monday morning at the Marathon on Red Mile Road.
The clerk told police a man wearing a green or yellow jacket, a green mask, and holding a green handgun walked in and demanded money.
After getting some cash, the suspect ran off towards South Broadway.
Police believe the suspect got into a vehicle near the store.
Officers are reviewing video from the gas station and nearby businesses to try and get a description of that vehicle.
