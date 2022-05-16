Advertisement

Sec. of State: Early voting turnout lower than expected in Ky.

The early voting numbers are in, and the Secretary of State says they're lower than anticipated.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We are now less than 24 hours away from primary Election Day. The early voting numbers are in, and the secretary of state said they’re lower than anticipated.

“We are dialing down our prediction from roughly 25% to under 20%,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

Adams said lower than expected early voting numbers indicate a lower turnout on Election Day.

“I think it will take a couple of election cycles for Kentuckians to realize early voting is now a permanent fixture in our system,” Adams said.

Adams said he wishes more people were passionate about the primaries.

“These elections that are happening now are more important than who’s elected president,” Adams said.

He said competition will bring people out.

“Turnout will be relatively high in some parts of the state that have competitive local races,” Adams said.

The secretary said he feels confident about election integrity.

“We have not seen any evidence of fraud or malfeasance,” Adams said.

He also noted a few bills that became law, like House Bill 564.

“Increased the number of voting days for those who can’t vote in person during early voting or on Election Day,” Adams said.

And also Senate Bill 216.

“Provides for video surveillance of election equipment when the voting hours are not ongoing,” Adams said.

He also noted a big change coming.

“A full transition away from electronic voting machines to universal paper ballots. It’s also better for me to do an audit or recount and actually have ballots,” Adams said.

Adams said he encourages Kentucky to come out to let their voice be heard.

You may notice results come in a little slower Tuesday night than previous elections. The State Board of Elections cut ties with the company that provided the software to upload results from county clerk offices.

The state is now using its own system. Tuesday night, results will be reported county by county instead of precinct by precinct.

The board said its system will be fully operational and back to normal by the November election.

