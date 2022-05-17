Advertisement

Beshear proclaims May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month

Governor Andy Beshear proclaimed May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month in Kentucky.
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear proclaimed May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month in Kentucky.

Brain cancer is a disease many Kentucky families know this disease all too well.

Brandon Robinson is a two-time cancer survivor and meteorologist at our sister station in Hazard. He continues to advocate for people like him.

“It’s great to see people recognized and honored this month, not just adults but children too. Especially children have it so much harder than adults do with the DIPG cancer,” said Robinson. “I’m just glad that the governor and state officials are trying to raise awareness for this disease.”

Shannon Richie’s son was diagnosed with DIPG in 2016. He passed in 2018.

“What I always try to tell people is to never be afraid to say our children’s names,” Richie said. “That lets us know that you are thinking about them and they are still fresh in your mind too.”

The Turner family also lost their son in 2021 from the same disease. His words were echoed in the Capitol Tuesday.

“I hope they remember his catchphrase as he called it, ‘make every day the best day ever.’ Because that is truly a lesson that he taught us,” said Elizabeth Turner.

May will now be known indefinitely as more than just the illnesses that plague Kentuckians but as a celebration of life and progress for the future.

