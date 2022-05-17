Advertisement

Busy Lexington road shut down; large police presence on scene

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re following an active scene in Lexington.

Police said just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday they responded to a call for shots fired with a victim at Meadow Lane and East New Circle.

Police told us one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Our crew at the scene saw bullet holes on a white Dodge Charger, and people in the area said they heard several shots.

We’re told the inner loop is shut down at Bryan Avenue, and Meadow Lane between Emerson Drive and New Circle is also shut down until further notice. Police said they’re not sure how long the road would be closed.

This is a developing story.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

