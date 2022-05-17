Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another winner of a weather day going out there as voters head to the polls across the state. While we are enjoying the nice weather, I have my eyes set on the potential for severe weather and heavy rain for Wednesday and early Thursday. Oh and another system for the weekend.

Temps out there today are generally 75-80 for central and eastern Kentucky with low 80s in the west.

A boundary moves in on Wednesday and gives us the threat for clusters of showers and thunderstorms to roll across the state. This isn’t all day rainfall with lots of dry times showing up. Some of the storms from late Wednesday into Wednesday night can be strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center is watching the potential for severe storms during this time.

Damaging winds and large hail are the primary players with this setup.

It’s a setup we also have to monitor for too much rain in some areas. If we get repeat thunderstorms over the same areas, high water issues may develop.

Some of this lingers into Thursday as very warm air fights in. That sets the stage for a toasty Friday with highs well into the 80s on a strong southwest wind. That’s ahead of a potent May cold front sweeping in over the weekend.

This has the look of a severe weather maker for much of our region.

As of now, the greatest threat is Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Much cooler air comes in behind that with temps that may not get to 70 for highs on a couple days.

