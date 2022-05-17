Advertisement

High gas prices causing some businesses hundreds per day to get around

Some central Kentucky businesses are feeling the hurt of higher gas prices.
Some central Kentucky businesses are feeling the hurt of higher gas prices.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some central Kentucky businesses are feeling the hurt of higher gas prices. Contractors who have to travel or use large vehicles are spending hundreds, and possibly thousands more with gas and diesel going higher.

It’s simple economics and the rule of being in business. You have to spend money to make money.

“It’s just really expensive and sad,” said Robbie East with East Services Repair and Remodel.

East estimates he’s spending $100-$200 every day just in fuel costs.

“Windshield time is very expensive. You have to make every trip count. Got to really pre-plan your day. Don’t need to be 20 miles away from any hardware store,” East said.

If prices stay at this level or go even higher, at some point contractors have to pass on that expense to the customer. It’s something they don’t want to have to do, but it becomes necessary if anyone is going to turn a profit.

“Over the next six months it’s going to get really tight. We will have to, or we will go under,” East said.

East said he’s pumping $80 every time they stop.

“We are just home based. We stop at the same gas pumps everyone else does. Just more frequently,” East said.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas right now in Kentucky is in the Elizabethtown area at around $3.89 a gallon.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man dead in connection with ‘active police scene’ that shut down I-75 in Lexington
Ambulance generic
6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek
Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's...
KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Police are investigating a robbery at a Lexington gas station. It happened just before 8 Monday...
Police say suspect wearing green, armed with green gun robbed Lexington gas station

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear proclaimed May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month in Kentucky.
Beshear proclaims May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
Kentucky primary will set the stage for Senate battle this fall
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
Kentucky primary will set the stage for Senate battle this fall
Organizers announced Tuesday that the music festival will take a pause in 2022. However, they...
No Railbird Festival for 2022; new location announced for 2023