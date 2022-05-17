Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A more active pattern settles in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll squeeze out one more nice day before the pattern gets a lot more active.

Our pattern has been pretty calm over the past few days. You can expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper-70s during the peak heating hours this afternoon. It puts us right around to just above normal.

Wednesday’s forecast is a little trickier with the next wave of thunderstorms coming at us. Some of these storms could be a little strong or even severe. The primary threats from this setup will be damaging winds with some hail. Watch for locally heavy rain to become a factor.

The rest of the pattern will remain very unsettled through the weekend. While it won’t rain every single second, you will have plenty of rain chances.

Take care of each other!

