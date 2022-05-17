Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A more active pattern settles in soon

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll squeeze out one more nice day before the pattern gets a lot more active.

Our pattern has been pretty calm over the past few days. You can expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper-70s during the peak heating hours this afternoon. It puts us right around to just above normal.

Wednesday’s forecast is a little trickier with the next wave of thunderstorms coming at us. Some of these storms could be a little strong or even severe. The primary threats from this setup will be damaging winds with some hail. Watch for locally heavy rain to become a factor.

The rest of the pattern will remain very unsettled through the weekend. While it won’t rain every single second, you will have plenty of rain chances.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man dead in connection with ‘active police scene’ that shut down I-75 in Lexington
Ambulance generic
6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Police are investigating a robbery at a Lexington gas station. It happened just before 8 Monday...
Police say suspect wearing green, armed with green gun robbed Lexington gas station
Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's...
KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting

Latest News

Showers & storms will become a little more active
Watch | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | It Gets Active Over The Next Few Days
Warm temps will hang around with dry weather.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures are down for a few
Good Sunday evening everyone! It really shaped up to be a nice day here in Kentucky. Of course,...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong storms overnight