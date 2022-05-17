Advertisement

Judge grants candidate’s request for restraining order against Fayette Co. clerk, sheriff

A judge has granted a Kentucky State Senate candidate’s request for a restraining order against the Fayette County clerk and sheriff.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has granted a Kentucky State Senate candidate’s request for a restraining order against the Fayette County clerk and sheriff.

According to court documents, Andrew Cooperrider, who is challenging Senator Donald Douglas for the State Senate District 22 GOP nomination, filed a complaint against Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. and Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election

Cooperrider’s complaint says Blevins and Witt were blocking his campaign from electioneering at polling locations when they were the required 100 feet or more away.

His complaint says Blevins asked a campaign volunteer to leave, under threat of arrest.

A U.S. District Court judge granted Cooperrider’s request for a restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Blevins and Witt, saying electioneering could continue, as long as the volunteer was more than 100 feet from the front door of the polling location.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man dead in connection with ‘active police scene’ that shut down I-75 in Lexington
Ambulance generic
6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek
Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's...
KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Police are investigating a robbery at a Lexington gas station. It happened just before 8 Monday...
Police say suspect wearing green, armed with green gun robbed Lexington gas station

Latest News

Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the...
Rich Strike skipping Preakness reignites Triple Crown debate
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods says he’s all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice...
Bengals’ Burrow wasted no time getting over Super Bowl loss
Hospitals in central Kentucky and worldwide are dealing with another shortage, this time for...
Ky. healthcare facilities being impacted by global contrast dye shortage