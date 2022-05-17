Judge grants candidate’s request for restraining order against Fayette Co. clerk, sheriff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has granted a Kentucky State Senate candidate’s request for a restraining order against the Fayette County clerk and sheriff.

According to court documents, Andrew Cooperrider, who is challenging Senator Donald Douglas for the State Senate District 22 GOP nomination, filed a complaint against Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. and Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Cooperrider’s complaint says Blevins and Witt were blocking his campaign from electioneering at polling locations when they were the required 100 feet or more away.

His complaint says Blevins asked a campaign volunteer to leave, under threat of arrest.

A U.S. District Court judge granted Cooperrider’s request for a restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Blevins and Witt, saying electioneering could continue, as long as the volunteer was more than 100 feet from the front door of the polling location.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.