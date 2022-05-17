Kentucky coworkers, longtime lottery players split $50,000 Powerball ticket

Advertisement

A team of coworkers in Frankfort who have been playing the Kentucky Lottery for more than 10 years was finally able to split a winning ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
May. 16, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of coworkers in Frankfort who have been playing the Kentucky Lottery for more than 10 years was finally able to split a winning ticket.

The Kentucky Lottery said the 17 people created a pool and purchased a ticket winning the third prize in May 2 drawing, according to a release. The team would normally purchase tickets five weeks at a time for both the Mega Millions and Powerball.

The tickets are checked when it’s time for a new set, the team told lottery officials.

“Thank goodness for the multi-draw option,” one group member said in a release.

One of the tickets purchased matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball, winning a total of $50,000. The group member who purchased the ticket was told by another member they had won the money, the lottery said.

“I didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up before I had checked the tickets and wanted to find out about the claims process for the group before sharing the news,” the woman said to lottery officials.

Kentucky Lottery said when split among the 17 members, each player will walk away with about $2,088 after taxes.

The group members were asked what they planned on using the money for. One member said he was going to surprise his wife with a fancy anniversary gift; another person said they were putting a down payment on a house; many others said they plan to pay off bills.

The Speedway on Waddy Road in Waddy, Ky. sold the winning ticket and will be awarded a $500 bonus, the Kentucky Lottery said.

