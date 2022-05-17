Advertisement

Man arrested after ‘prolonged foot chase’ in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a chase in downtown Lexington.

Police say they were called to the area of Limestone and Maxwell around 8 Tuesday morning. They had reports of a suspicious man acting erratically and checking cars.

When police got there they say the man, Larry Pike, ran off.

Police say a “prolonged foot chase” ensued before officers finally took Pike into custody on West High Street.

He is facing charges of public intoxication, fleeing/evading, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

We’re told an officer received minor injuries during the chase.

Polls open for Kentucky primary election
