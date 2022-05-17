Man arrested after ‘prolonged foot chase’ in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a chase in downtown Lexington.

Police say they were called to the area of Limestone and Maxwell around 8 Tuesday morning. They had reports of a suspicious man acting erratically and checking cars.

When police got there they say the man, Larry Pike, ran off.

Police say a “prolonged foot chase” ensued before officers finally took Pike into custody on West High Street.

He is facing charges of public intoxication, fleeing/evading, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

We’re told an officer received minor injuries during the chase.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.