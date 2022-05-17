Advertisement

Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race

The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky's seat in the U.S. Senate have been...
The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been confirmed.(WAVE News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker.

Each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Paul is seeking a third Senate term.

The fall campaign will feature contrasting agendas.

Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term.

Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.

