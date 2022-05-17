Advertisement

Rich Strike skipping Preakness reignites Triple Crown debate

Proponents of change argue it’s better for horses to get more rest and that the Preakness would become a better race.
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the...
Rich Strike, with Sonny Leon aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike’s absence from the Preakness has reignited the debate over whether the spacing of the three Triple Crown races should be changed.

The current schedule of two weeks from the Derby to Preakness and then three weeks to the Belmont has been in place since 1969, except for 2020 when the pandemic disrupted the order.

Proponents of change argue it’s better for horses to get more rest and that the Preakness would become a better race. Those in favor of the status quo point to the sport’s tradition and say it should be difficult to win the Triple Crown.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man dead in connection with ‘active police scene’ that shut down I-75 in Lexington
Ambulance generic
6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek
Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's...
KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Police are investigating a robbery at a Lexington gas station. It happened just before 8 Monday...
Police say suspect wearing green, armed with green gun robbed Lexington gas station

Latest News

Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods says he’s all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice...
Bengals’ Burrow wasted no time getting over Super Bowl loss
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
Barbasol Championship
Barbasol Championship set to return to Lexington with exciting changes