Tiger Woods says he’s all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke

Woods says he is stronger than when he returned at the Masters.
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf...
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tiger Woods says he cares about majors and legacies. He made that point at the PGA Championship while delivering a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson is not defending his PGA title at Southern Hills. He hasn’t played competitively in three months since his explosive comments exposed his support of a Saudi-funded rival golf league. Woods says he supports the PGA Tour and that Mickelson has a different view on how golf should be run.

They were unusually blunt words from Woods. Amid chatter about Mickelson and the Saudi league, Woods says he is stronger than when he returned at the Masters following a car crash more than a year earlier.

