AG Daniel Cameron warns Kentuckians about baby formula scams

By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer warning for scams related to the current baby formula shortage.

He said the scammers will typically pose as online sellers claiming to sell in-demand products at prices that are too good to be true.

“Makenze and I would do anything to ensure our four-month-old son is cared for, and we understand the stress that the nationwide formula shortage is placing on parents and caregivers,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Scammers often attempt to take advantage of those in stressful situations, and right now that can include Kentuckians who are desperately trying to find formula for their babies. We encourage parents to report suspected baby formula scams to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.”

To avoid becoming a victim of a baby formula scam, the Attorney General’s Office encourages Kentuckians to:

  • Purchase baby formula from known, reputable sources and, when possible, use a credit card to make the purchase.
  • Avoid paying for infant formula up front, if purchasing from an unknown source.
  • Be suspicious of sources advertising infant formula at prices that are too good to be true. If it seems too good to be true, it is likely a scam.

