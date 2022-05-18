Advertisement

Angela Evans reflects on primary win for Fayette Co. attorney

Angela Evans (D)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Angela Evans is reflecting on her primary win for Fayette County attorney, thanking voters for their support.

“They had a choice and they realized they had a choice and they clearly wanted change,” Evans said.

As of now Evans runs unopposed. Voters can still write in candidates on the November ballot, but if Evans wins, she’ll become the first Black female lead prosecutor in Kentucky.

“I haven’t quite taken that part in yet, but it means so much,” Evans said.

During the primary, Evans had a major lead over her opponent, longtime Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts.

“If people think that I’m unfair across the board in what I do, then they should vote me out,” Roberts said.

Evans, a former councilwoman, hopes to fight disparities in the criminal justice system by compiling data on crime. Although courts have mostly decriminalized marijuana possession, Evans believes marijuana should be legalized in Kentucky.

“I think Kentucky is probably missing out on a lot of revenue it certainly needs,” Evans said.

Still basking in her win, Evans says her campaign is not over yet.

“I still need people to understand why it’s important to vote. I’m a living example of that, so I’m going to be out there urging people to exercise their right to vote because it really does matter,” Evans said.

In 2015, Evans became the first Black woman elected to the sixth district of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council. She resigned from the position in 2020 to pursue master’s degree in public policy at Princeton University.

