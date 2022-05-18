Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Through Thursday

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a couple of severe weather threats to track over the next few days with the first arriving this afternoon and evening. The second one will follow that up over the weekend as our temps go through a big swing.

Let’s start things off with today and roll forward.

Temps are 80-85 in most areas as a few clusters of storms develop and roll eastward through the day. These storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds and hail the main players. There is a low-end tornado risk. While this action doesn’t look terribly widespread, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in the low-end threat for severe storms.

In addition to the severe threat, storms can put down a tremendous amount of rain causing local high water issues. That’s something that may be an issue into early Thursday. Additional strong to severe storms may go up later in the day.

Temps turn downright toasty for Friday with 85-90 degree numbers for most of the state on a gusty southwest wind.

This is ahead of a potent cold front sweeping in here late Saturday into Saturday night. That brings more showers and thunderstorms our way through Sunday. Some of these may also be severe.

