City of Stanford holds parade for 100-year-old woman

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Stanford honored of its oldest citizens.

Stanford’s mayor named Wednesday “Lillie McMullin Day.” She turned 100 years old and to honor her, the city’s police and emergency vehicles, along with other drivers, had a parade from City Hall to her home.

She told us the secret to living a long time is found in the kitchen.

“I just love to cook. Bake cakes. Make apple pies and keep going,” McMullin Day.

Living long must run in the family, because her mother lived to be 101!

