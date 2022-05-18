Advertisement

Dog badly injured after defending woman from mountain lion attack, owner says

A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion...
A woman in California says her dog was badly injured after saving her from a mountain lion attack.(National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BAR, Calif. (AP) - A woman attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California says her dog jumped to her defense and was badly wounded in protecting her.

Erin Wilson said her Belgian Malinois named Eva is a hero for grappling with the cougar on Monday near the Trinity River during a walk.

Wilson was scratched when the animal lunged, but Eva jumped in and was grabbed by the head and dragged.

The dog owner said the cougar wouldn’t let go even when she attacked it with rocks, sticks and her fists.

Wilson and another woman finally managed to drive it off, but authorities say Eva is in guarded condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified
Besides a few hiccups, people in Lexington tell us the voting process overall was pretty smooth.
Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election
Cooperrider was an outspoken critic of Governor Andy Beshear's pandemic restrictions.
Judge grants candidate’s request for restraining order against Fayette Co. clerk, sheriff
Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man dead in connection with ‘active police scene’ that shut down I-75 in Lexington
Larry Pike is facing charges of public intoxication, fleeing/evading, resisting arrest and...
Man arrested after ‘prolonged foot chase’ in Lexington

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
The country has never been more pessimistic about homeownership, with only 30% of survey...
Is the American Dream Dead? Millions Priced Out of Homeownership
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks fall sharply as Target’s woes renew inflation fears
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions