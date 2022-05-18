Evans defeats incumbent Roberts for Fayette Co. attorney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for Fayette County attorney’s race.

Angela Evans (D) has beat out incumbent Larry Roberts (D).

Roberts was first elected to the job in 2006 and many years before that he was Fayette Commonwealth’s attorney.

Evans is a former public defender and former member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

