Advertisement

Evans defeats incumbent Roberts for Fayette Co. attorney

Angela Evans (D)
Angela Evans (D)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for Fayette County attorney’s race.

Angela Evans (D) has beat out incumbent Larry Roberts (D).

Kentucky Newsmakers 5/15: Fayette Co. Attorney Larry Roberts & challenger Angela Evans

Roberts was first elected to the job in 2006 and many years before that he was Fayette Commonwealth’s attorney.

Evans is a former public defender and former member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man dead in connection with ‘active police scene’ that shut down I-75 in Lexington
Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's...
KSP: Two dead, including Calloway Co. deputy, in Marshall Co. shooting
Ambulance generic
6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek
Besides a few hiccups, people in Lexington tell us the voting process overall was pretty smooth.
Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman

Latest News

WKYT team coverage: Lexington mayor race
Gorton, Kloiber moving on to general election in Lexington mayor race
Rep. Andy Barr
U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, Massie, Barr win GOP nominations
The Republican and Democratic nominations for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate have been...
Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race
Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Busy Lexington road shut down; large police presence on scene