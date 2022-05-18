Advertisement

Funeral services announced for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Funeral services have been announced for a Calloway County deputy killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved shooting outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect also died.

Cash’s visitation will be Friday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardin Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.

A burial with honors will follow at Murray City Cemetery.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a donation account has been set up for anyone wanting to donate to Chief Deputy Cash’s family.

Support Information for the Family of Chief Deputy Jody Cash The outpouring of support from the community following...

Posted by Calloway County, KY Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

