Gorton, Kloiber moving on to general election in Lexington mayor race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know who will face off in November in the race for Lexington mayor.

Four candidates vied to be the top two that will head to the general election.

Mayor Linda Gorton and her challengers, Sixth District Council Member David Kloiber and Adrian Wallace vied to be the top two that will head to the general election.

After the primary, Kloiber and Gorton will be the two candidates to move on to November.

RELATED: Lexington mayoral candidates square off in televised debate

Gorton says her biggest accomplishment in the past four years has been guiding Lexington through a pandemic. If re-elected, she hopes to tackle other things on her to-do list.

Kloiber says he wants to get a handle on the city’s rising violence problem and tackle housing costs.

BREAKING | @MayorGorton declares victory in the Lexington mayor primary as the top vote-getter with 71% of the votes. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/k7ZNczjEBD — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) May 18, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.