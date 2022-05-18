Advertisement

Gorton, Kloiber moving on to general election in Lexington mayor race

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know who will face off in November in the race for Lexington mayor.

Four candidates vied to be the top two that will head to the general election.

Mayor Linda Gorton and her challengers, Sixth District Council Member David Kloiber and Adrian Wallace vied to be the top two that will head to the general election.

After the primary, Kloiber and Gorton will be the two candidates to move on to November.

Gorton says her biggest accomplishment in the past four years has been guiding Lexington through a pandemic. If re-elected, she hopes to tackle other things on her to-do list.

Kloiber says he wants to get a handle on the city’s rising violence problem and tackle housing costs.

