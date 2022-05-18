Advertisement

‘It makes me proud:’ Photos taken by Harrison Co. mailman to be on display at art gallery

Mark Bradford delivers the mail and captures Kentucky life at the same time
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Bradford delivers the mail and captures Kentucky life at the same time, photographing the beauty of Harrison County. Mixing his work with his hobby has landed him newfound fame.

“I run 92 miles every day, deliver letters and parcels to about 515 boxes,” Bradford said.

It’s the same route every day…. Well, sort of.

“The old saying ‘stop and smell the roses,’ I don’t know if roses smell the best, but you need to stop and look around,” Bradford said.

There aren’t too many roses around northern Harrison County, but Mark the mailman still finds those Kentucky picturesque scenes while on the job.

“Kentucky is one of the most beautiful places,” Bradford said.

He can deliver a postcard and create a picture for one, all while never leaving his mail truck.

“I usually call it, ‘life through a dirty windshield,’ because my windshield’s always dirty running a mail route,” Bradford said.

He’s been taking pictures since he was a teenager, but he said he picked up the hobby again after going through a divorce.

“I would take pictures of sunsets and stuff that made me happy,” Bradford said.

Bradford said he started out with an iPhone 3, but it took a swim in the Licking River. He said he lost two smartphones.

He’s since upgraded to an iPhone 7. His recent pictures were posted to Instagram, and it caught the attention of Jack Grouper with Boyd’s Station Gallery in Cynthiana. Next thing you know, Mark the Mailman has his own exhibit entitled “Rural Route Collection.”

“It makes me proud. The look on my mom’s face when I told her that I was going to have a gallery show was priceless,” Bradford said.

This mailman delivers in more ways than one.

“It’s seldom you get to do the job you love,” Bradford said.

The Rural Route Collection is located inside the Boyd’s Station Gallery in Cynthiana. It’s open until June 16, only on weekends.

