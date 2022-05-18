Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm potential

Severe weather is possible today.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The setup for strong to severe storms is coming together for later today.

Many areas could see strong to severe thunderstorms during the second half of the day. There is a SLIGHT RISK or a Level 2 severe weather threat for a big chunk of Kentucky. It does include Lexington and areas south and southwest.

Let’s break this down:

  • Storms arrive for the afternoon & evening hours
  • The primary threat is damaging winds
  • Some areas could see hail
  • Isolated tornadic activity (Low risk)

We will see temperatures surge by the end of the week. Most of you will experience highs in the mid to upper-80s. Throw in a little humidity and we’ll have ourselves a true Summer feel!

Another strong cold front will plow through the region on Saturday. It could ignite another round of severe weather for most of our area. It will cause temperatures to drop at a significant level between Saturday & Sunday. Those highs will drop from the 80s to the 60s!

Take care of each other!

