Kentucky run-rules Tennessee Tech

LEXINGTON, KY. – Chase Estep drove in four runs and Oraj Anu had a career night as Kentucky scored a 13-0 run-rule victory in seven innings over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday evening. It was UK’s first shutout victory of the season.

The Wildcats (28-23) now turn their attention to regular season-closing three-game series with No. 18 Auburn that opens Thursday. The Cats control their own destiny in the race for Hoover and have a magic number of two to reach the Southeastern Conference’s postseason event.

Estep delivered a three-run double and Anu tied his career high for both hits and RBI, falling only a home run short of the cycle for the Cats. Daniel Harris IV extended his hit streak to 12 games and Jake Plastiak smacked a pair of doubles as well.

In the game, UK had six doubles and a triple, as well as a pair of stolen bases while scoring in each of the first five innings.

