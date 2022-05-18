Lexington mayoral race draws lowest turnout ever for merged government

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite three days of early voting giving voters more flexibility, turnout for the Lexington mayoral primary was the lowest ever for the merged city-county government.

Unofficial vote totals from the Fayette County Clerk’s Office show approximately 19 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2022 primary. Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger David Kloiber will move on to the November general election.

In 1972, voters approved the city-county merger setting the stage for the initial 1973 mayoral primary race.

In the nearly five decades since, the previous lowest primary turnout was 22.5 percent in 2014 when incumbent Jim Gray eventually went on to win a resounding victory for a second term.

The highest primary voter turnout was 43 percent in 1977 when Jim Amato went on to be elected in a hotly contested race.

