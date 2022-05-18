Lexington police chief discusses city’s 16th homicide of the year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many are reeling after Lexington’s latest homicide.

“In broad daylight, that really tore me up,” said Ricardo Franklin, the community outreach coordinator for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Yellow caution tape bordered a busy Lexington intersection Tuesday evening.

“I shook my head, I was in disbelief,” Franklin said.

Police stepped around a car riddle with bullets at a busy intersection during rush hour.

“Because Lexington is a relatively safe city that seeing something even similar to that would be alarming,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

Inside the white Dodge Charger was 42-year-old Eric Boone.

“Seeing how his life has affected other people and now that his life was taken away, I know how that feels,” Franklin said.

Community leader Franklin said Boone’s death has a ripple effect.

“It not only effects the life that was lost but it effects everyone… It also affects those who did it, their family and friends because that’s something they have to live with,” Franklin said.

This is Lexington’s 16th homicide and pushes the city’s homicide rate to outpace where we were at this time last year.

“We don’t focus on how many, we focus on who’s doing it, how can we solve it, and is there any way possible we can prevent something else from happening,” Chief Weathers said.

It’s another act of violence weeks after a walk promoting peace in Lexington.

“When you see cities experiencing an increase in some violence, that doesn’t happen overnight and it’s not going to end overnight,” Weathers said.

Franklin said if anyone is struggling with the loss of Lexington’s latest victim to gun violence, they can reach out to him for help.

Chief Weathers encourages anyone who knows or suspects anything in this case to talk to police. He says people should not take matters into their own hands.

Yesterday, a car was shot up in broad daylight on one of Lexington’s busiest streets.

Today, we learned 42 year old Eric Boone died as a result of that shooting.

I sat down with @lexkypolice Chief Weathers to talk about the the city’s latest homicide. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/GW84b7fGeV — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 18, 2022

