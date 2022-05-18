Advertisement

Louisville customs officers seize shipments of methamphetamine-laced children’s toys

The United States Customs and Border Protection seized a large amount of concealed drugs found...
The United States Customs and Border Protection seized a large amount of concealed drugs found within children’s toys at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport(U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Customs and Border Protection seized a large amount of concealed drugs found within children’s toys at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport over the past week.

In Wednesday’s announcement, the discovery of seven pounds of methamphetamine-soaked Nerf children’s toys were found in addition to trumpets laced with cocaine and Chromebooks laced with two pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials said criminals use a variety of methods to conceal drugs through the mail, with CBP officers doing everything they can to prevent the shipments from getting into the public.

“CBP encounters narcotics and other contraband concealed in an ever-changing variety of items,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director of Louisville said in a release. “Our officers remain vigilant often using their experience and intuition to discover these concealment methods to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities.”

The release states on average, CBP officers seized an average of 4,732 pounds of drugs every day across the United States, based on 2021 data.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadow Lane and E. New Circle Rd.
Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified
Besides a few hiccups, people in Lexington tell us the voting process overall was pretty smooth.
Team coverage of the Kentucky primary election
Cooperrider was an outspoken critic of Governor Andy Beshear's pandemic restrictions.
Judge grants candidate’s request for restraining order against Fayette Co. clerk, sheriff
Interstate 75 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit...
Man dead in connection with ‘active police scene’ that shut down I-75 in Lexington
Larry Pike is facing charges of public intoxication, fleeing/evading, resisting arrest and...
Man arrested after ‘prolonged foot chase’ in Lexington

Latest News

Salute to All Stars: Kyli Short
WATCH | Salute to All Stars: Kyli Short
Beshear holds signing ceremony for military-related bills
WATCH | Beshear holds signing ceremony for military-related bills
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Mark Bradford delivers the mail and captures Kentucky life at the same time
‘It makes me proud:’ Photos taken by Harrison Co. mailman to be on display at art gallery