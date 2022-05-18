Man involved in situation that shut down I-75 was suspect in multiple robberies, sheriff’s office says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man involved in the incident that shut down Interstate 75 Monday was a suspect in multiple robberies, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.

The interstate was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes, between exit 99 and exit 104, for what police referred to as an “active police scene” along Athens Walnut Hill Pike.

Lexington Police says they were investigating a trespassing call involving a man and woman, who police considered suspects. When officers arrived, the situation escalated to a standoff with the man in a field that borders I-75.

Attempts were made to de-escalate the situation, but the coroner says the man shot and killed himself in the field.

The man has still not been identified, but the Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office says at least three robberies have been tied to the suspect, two in Jessamine County and one in Lexington.

This is a developing story.

