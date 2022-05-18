PRIMARY COVERAGE: Lexington Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the race for Urban County Council at-large in Lexington, incumbent Chuck Ellinger II was the top vote-getter in the primary.

Six candidates advance to vie for three spots. Businessman Dan Wu, current First District Council Member James Brown and former council member bill farmer junior all advance. Incumbent Richard Moloney and Lille Miller-Johnson will also advance to the November ballot.

In Lexington’s race for Urban County Council District One, Rahsaan Berry and Tayna Fogle will face off in November. Berry had 43 percent of the vote followed by Fogle with 22%.

We still don’t know who is advancing in Council District Four. Brenda Monarrez is the top vote-getter and will move on. We don’t know who she will face yet. Second place is only separated by 43 votes. There was a mix-up at a polling location involving this district and more than 70 voters were given the wrong ballots. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says a judge will now be involved to determine who else will move on.

Liz Sheehan, the incumbent in the Urban County Council Fifth District will face off with Greg Ladd in November. Sheehan had 54 % of the vote to Ladd’s 26%. Sheehan first beat longtime councilman Bill Farmer in 2020.

