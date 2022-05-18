Advertisement

U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, Massie, Barr win GOP nominations

Rep. Andy Barr
Rep. Andy Barr(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Four Republican U.S. House incumbents in Kentucky have secured the GOP nomination in their bids for reelection.

U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Andy Barr defeated primary opponents Tuesday.

James Comer, the GOP incumbent in the 1st District, was unopposed in the primary and will face Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks, a professional counselor, in the general election.

Rogers will run against Democrat Conor Halbleib, a law school student.

The state’s only Democrat in Congress, John Yarmuth, is retiring, leaving open the Louisville-area district.

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey is facing state Rep. Attica Scott in the district’s Democratic primary.

