VIDEO: Thief steals ‘one-of-a-kind’ boat worth $250k in Northern Kentucky

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that directly leads to the suspects and the stolen boat.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Surveillance camera footage shows a boat being stolen from behind a locked gate at a dealership in Walton.

It happened at Current Watersports early Friday morning around 3:30 a.m.

The boat owner, Gus LaFontaine, says a truck pushed its way through the locked gate, bending the gate at its hinges. The truck drove to the back of the lot and towed the boat away from the property.

LaFontaine says surveillance video from Thursday around 10:46 p.m. shows a man walking around the parked boats. “They went boat shopping,” he said. “You can see from the camera footage that they were looking around shopping for boats. They picked out my boat.”

He says the boat is worth $200,000.

“We were able to put down $50,000 on that,” he explained. “The boat has appreciated to be worth around $250,000 now. SO this is quite a bit of equity I had in that boat.”

LaFontaine says the boat was at Current Watersports for routine maintenance. Now, because of an issue with LaFontaine’s insurance, he says he may not be able to recoup the full value.

“I went to check my insurance policy just to reread that, and I was four days out of date because they used an old debit card to process a payment.”

LaFontaine says he’s not sure what the suspects will do with the boat bit he hopes someone will spot it.

“It’s a very unique boat, and the way it’s crafted, it’s really the only one in the world that’s designed and crafted in that exact way,” he said. “And so, it’s going to be really hard for them to be able to figure out what to do with this boat now. It’s a very recognizable boat.”

Now Current Watersports is offering $1,000 to anyone with information that directly leads to the suspects and the stolen boat.

If you recognize the truck or the person seen in the surveillance video, contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

