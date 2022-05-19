Advertisement

Broadway shows returning to Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Opera House revealed the nine-show 2022-2023 Season of Broadway Live and Variety...
The Lexington Opera House revealed the nine-show 2022-2023 Season of Broadway Live and Variety Live.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Broadway shows are returning to the Lexington Opera House.

The Lexington Opera House revealed the nine-show 2022-2023 Season of Broadway Live and Variety Live Thursday:

Lexington Opera House Broadway Live Season 22-23

Get ON YOUR FEET for the NEW ‘22-‘23 Season of Broadway Live & Variety Live! 🌟 We are proud to announce these amazing shows coming to our stage! Season tickets go on sale 6/30! #theatre #lexington #kentucky #broadway #musical #lexoperahouse Location Lexington, KY

Posted by Lexington Opera House on Thursday, May 19, 2022

The combined season lineup features five national touring Broadway musicals, two locally produced Broadway musicals, one cabaret-style concert and a classic children’s show.

The new series kicks off with Broadway’s funniest new musical, TOOTSIE (October 21-23, 2022), followed by the best-loved musical of all time, ANNIE for six fall performances (November 3-6, 2022).  A brand new musical from the Lincoln Center Theater, ON YOUR FEET! will inspire audiences (January 20-22, 2023), followed by Lerner & Lowe’s classic MY FAIR LADY (March 17-19, 2023). Finally, celebrating its 50th anniversary, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will perform six performances just before Easter (March 30 – April 2, 2023).

Variety Live 2022-23 begins this summer with two Lexington Theater Company productions, Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID (July 14-17, 2022) and CHICAGO (August 4 – 7, 2022). The Lex’s signature event CONCERT with the STARS returns on January 7, 2023.  Finally, Disney’s iconic WINNIE THE POOH takes the stage for children of all ages (January 13-14, 2023).

Season tickets for the Broadway Live series are available by phone at (859) 233-3535 or www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. The websites lexingtonoperahouse.com and Ticketmaster.com are the official online sources for tickets to performances at the Lexington Opera House.  Buying directly from these ticket outlets guarantees the authenticity of tickets.

