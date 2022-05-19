Advertisement

Bustling corner of downtown Lexington will have a new look

The Lexington Center Corporation announced Thursday what kind of development will go in the parking lot across from Rupp Arena.
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bustling corner of downtown Lexington will have a new look.

The Lexington Center Corporation announced Thursday what kind of development will go in the parking lot across from Rupp Arena.

The LCC says it has selected the Lincoln Webb LLC to continue negotiations to develop the property on High Street. Lincoln Webb LLC is a team comprised of Lincoln Property Company and Webb Companies.

The firm designed and built several buildings in Lexington, including City Center. Many people might remember that property sat unfinished for years earning it the nickname “the pit.”

The 17 and a half acres, of what is now parking, will become a mix of shopping, housing and event venues. The rendering image shows multiple apartments with pools. It will also include a hotel. In its release, the LCC said grocery is also a high priority for this project.

If you look closely, you can see parking on the rooftops:

High Street Development Project in Lexington
High Street Development Project in Lexington(Central Bank Center)

Parking has been a topic of much debate surrounding this piece of land.

Back in January, we showed you renderings for a pro soccer stadium in this spot. Those plans included a 6,000 seat sports venue, a hotel, an apartment building and retail space.

We reached out to the Lexington Sporting Club for their reaction to this big announcement. A representative told us, that while the downtown location was appealing, it didn’t fit with the club’s vision or timeline, so they removed themselves from the bidding process. They went on to say that other locations will help them build sooner. They did not share where that future location might be.

