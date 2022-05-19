Child has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A child is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Lexington.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Gainesway Drive.

Police say witnesses told them an 8-year-old girl was in the crosswalk with her family, crossing Tates Creek from the Kirklevington side to the Gainesway side, when a car hit the girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital with what is reported to be life-threatening injuries.

We’re told the driver who hit the girl stayed at the scene.

The crash is now under investigation and we’ll keep you updated.

